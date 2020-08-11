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The Dark Side Of Tesla's Technology
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384 views • August 11, 2020
This is the presentation Mark Passio gave at the Tesla Science Foundation's "Tesla's People" conference on July 11, 2015. In this presentation, Mark explains how Tesla's free energy technology has been covertly weaponized and used in the biggest false flag terror event of modern times on September 11, 2001.
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