Budtending in a Pandemic

As a budtender, Alec provides customer service to all patients and customers in medical and recreational dispensaries. He uses point of sale system and other technology to ensure all cannabis sales are properly tracked, while providing information to customers on product choices, consumption methods, compliance, and safety. Some outside the industry might smirk at the notion of budtending as a legitimate profession, but those in the know understand they are a key component to making the cannabis industry succeed.Guest:Alec Langston, Budtender at Dockside Cannabis------------ Contents of this video -----------00:00 - Alec Langston Intro01:32 - Budtending in a Pandemic03:48 - Were people hoarding cannabis?04:34 - How'd producers respond to the increase in demand?05:50 - How will the fires affect cannabis supply?07:40 - How have shopping habits changed?09:34 - What's the most popular product people are buying?13:00 - What's your favorite product?14:08 - How are you trained to recommend the “right” strains?16:27 - How have online orders changed post-pandemic?19:18 - How important are budtenders to cannabis brands now?22:58 - How do customers make product purchasing decisions?24:52 - What compels you about a product/brand to recommend it?26:02 - How much does budget come into play with purchasing decisions?28:03 - What are some blunders or mishaps you've seen?30:24 - How will brands differentiate if delivery takes over?34:07 - How does turnover affect growth?41:22 - How would unionizing impact a bud tenders role?43:31 - What can companies do to reduce turnover?44:45 - TEAM ICON46:24 - Green Wednesday51:03 - Post pandemic trendsHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 574 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.