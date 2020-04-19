© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriots Gather For ‘You Can’t Close America’ Rally In Downtown Austin Texas
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • April 19, 2020
Infowars.com - April 18, 2020
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer are at the Texas Capitol covering the “You Can’t Close America” rally attended by hundreds of patriots from all over Texas to petition Austin officials to get the economy rolling again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thank you to America Rising https://twitter.com/AmericaRising7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1251558513094131713&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2Fwatch-live-patriots-gather-for-you-cant-close-america-rally-in-downtown-austin-texas%2F
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-patriots-gather-for-you-cant-close-america-rally-in-downtown-austin-texas/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer are at the Texas Capitol covering the “You Can’t Close America” rally attended by hundreds of patriots from all over Texas to petition Austin officials to get the economy rolling again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thank you to America Rising https://twitter.com/AmericaRising7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1251558513094131713&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2Fwatch-live-patriots-gather-for-you-cant-close-america-rally-in-downtown-austin-texas%2F
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-patriots-gather-for-you-cant-close-america-rally-in-downtown-austin-texas/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.