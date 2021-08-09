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ITS THE VAXXXED GETTING "COVID"
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92 views • August 09, 2021
TRANSLATION: “The COVID death-shots don’t work against our phoney COVID scam, but keep taking them anyway, because they ARE WORKING in killing LOTS of people!”
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/06/new-latest-phe-report-shows-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-increasing-the-risk-of-hospitalisation-and-death-due-to-covid-19-significantly/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/06/new-latest-phe-report-shows-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-increasing-the-risk-of-hospitalisation-and-death-due-to-covid-19-significantly/
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