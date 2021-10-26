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Autumn in Wyoming 2
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101 views • October 26, 2021
This video is a sequel to Autumn in Wyoming 1. It features a collection of my photographs of scenery in two special places that I like to visit. The first location is at Optimist Park in Laramie, Wyoming, which offers a paved bicycling/hiking trail that meanders along the Laramie River. The second location is at Larson Park in Guernsey, Wyoming, on a dirt road that parallels a municipal golf course and the North Platte River. While enjoying quick daytrips to both these city parks, I marveled at the beautiful golden foliage on the trees along these two rivers. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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