BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ROLAND MARTIN HUMILIATED 🦄💩😋😅 BUTT CHEEKS EXPOSED ON CAMERA 📸 HIS PATHETIC EXCUSE SHATTERED❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 8 months ago

VfB told you this was coming 🤣


In this explosive video, we break down the scandal surrounding Roland Martin after he's caught with exposed butt cheeks on camera! Dive into the shocking footage and witness his lame attempt to explain away the embarrassing incident. We dissect every detail and reveal why his excuse doesn't add up, exposing the truth behind the viral moment. Don’t miss out on this wild breakdown!


My website: dwannb.com

Website shop: dwannb.com/shop

To book readings: breakthroughcards.com

Twitter: x.com/dwannb

Instagram: instagram.com/dwannb

Patreon: patreon.com/dwannb


Source: https://m.youtube.com/live/Q8_DHvaWGSo

Keywords
roland martinmulti pronged offensivehello friscobuttcheeksdwannb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy