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What Is Happening Now is Against the Nuremberg Codes
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160 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"Politically I follow the words of an old Lacota chief who said that 'the left wing and the right wing are attached to the same bird.'
"And I want to remind you that the scientists and doctors who provoked the declarations of the Nuremberg Code then were transported to the United States, where they established protocols and continued to do their work. What they did in the 40s in Germany was unconscionable. What is happening now is unconscionable and against the Nuremberg Codes.
"If you don't know them, I suggest you read them. They are global laws applying to all citizens of planet Earth. And I ask you to step above whatever wing you belong to of this bird. Leave the bird behind and use your common sense and your heart.
"Politically I follow the words of an old Lacota chief who said that 'the left wing and the right wing are attached to the same bird.'
"And I want to remind you that the scientists and doctors who provoked the declarations of the Nuremberg Code then were transported to the United States, where they established protocols and continued to do their work. What they did in the 40s in Germany was unconscionable. What is happening now is unconscionable and against the Nuremberg Codes.
"If you don't know them, I suggest you read them. They are global laws applying to all citizens of planet Earth. And I ask you to step above whatever wing you belong to of this bird. Leave the bird behind and use your common sense and your heart.
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