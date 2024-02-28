Create New Account
How Leftist Immigration ‘Reform’ Made YOUR Streets DEADLIER
Glenn Beck


Feb 28, 2024


In the aftermath of the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, the media is insisting that the increase in crime across the country has nothing to do with illegal immigration. But Blaze News Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz joins Glenn with the real stats. Daniel warns that Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro is practically emptying out his prisons and sending the criminals — many part of the brutal gang Tren de Aragua — to America. He also uses the latest data to make the case that YES, crime has gone up because of our open border and progressive "criminal justice reform" policies.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm9EXUpz1VI

Keywords
americacrimemurderimmigrationvenezuelaborderleftistillegal immigrantsglenn beckdeadlynicolas madurastreetsreformstatscriminal justicedaniel horowitztren de aragualaken rileyemptying out prisonsbrutal gang

