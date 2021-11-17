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Lost In Their Lies: From Government & Money To Experimental Gene Therapy Shots
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56 views • November 17, 2021
From Joe Biden's new Banking nominee Saule Omarova to Klaus Schwab to "Circle Back Girl" Jen Psaki to Bought and Paid for drug hustler Rochelle Walensky at the CDC to everyone in between, they are lying to us. They lie to us about law. They lie to us about policy. They lie to us about our money, our morality, and they are most definitely lying to use about the plandemic, the unproven "virus" and the COVID shots. We'll take a look at their lies exposed and remind you that they are children of their father, the devil, as he was a liar and a murderer from the beginning.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/lost-in-their-lies-from-government-money-to-experimental-gene-therapy-shots-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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