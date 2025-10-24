BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Food Stamp Crisis B4 Thanksgiving. No EBT, SNAP & WIC Done. Dark Day In America. Feasts 2 Mourning
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 1 day ago

Government shutdown threatens food stamps for 42 million Americans: 'Insufficient funds'. USDA warns SNAP benefits for November could be delayed if Congress doesn't approve new spending bill


TERRORIST Attack In New Orleans Bourbon St, ISIS, TURO App. Cybertruck Explosion @ Trump Hotel Vegas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-WgJTr5548&t=482s


Bible Prophecy & Jan 6 Invasion of Capitol Building In DC. Ashli Babbitt & A Dark Day in History https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHSmZjizyTE


2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fygHBtGVYLM&t=64s


The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=ZQppqWAGz3Ht841j


Millions of Americans who rely on federal food assistance could face benefit delays if Congress does not break its budget stalemate.


The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter on Oct. 10 to all regional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) directors and state agency directors warning that funds for SNAP, also known as food stamps, will run out after October if lawmakers don't approve a new spending bill.


"If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation," the letter reads.


The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has told all states to hold off on sending out November benefit files to electronic benefit transfer (EBT) vendors until further notice.


The memo signed by Ronald Ward, the agency’s acting associate administrator, appears to be a precaution meant to buy time until the government can come to an agreement during the shutdown.


"We appreciate the partnership with States that administer this critical nutrition assistance program," Ward wrote. "We will continue to keep you apprised with information as we exercise due diligence in our oversight of the program."


#FoodStamps

#GovernmentShutdown

#SNAP

#Thanksgiving


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
food shortagesgovernment shutdownfood stampsfinancial hardshipsnapfnsebtfeast dayspoverty in americawicsupplemental nutrition assistance programthe dark daysnap benefitsthanksgiving mealfederal food assistanceebt food stampsdark times in lifestarvation in americafood stamp crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy