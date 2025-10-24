Food Stamp Crisis B4 Thanksgiving. No EBT, SNAP & WIC Done. Dark Day In America. Feasts 2 Mourning

Government shutdown threatens food stamps for 42 million Americans: 'Insufficient funds'. USDA warns SNAP benefits for November could be delayed if Congress doesn't approve new spending bill





Millions of Americans who rely on federal food assistance could face benefit delays if Congress does not break its budget stalemate.





The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter on Oct. 10 to all regional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) directors and state agency directors warning that funds for SNAP, also known as food stamps, will run out after October if lawmakers don't approve a new spending bill.





"If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation," the letter reads.





The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has told all states to hold off on sending out November benefit files to electronic benefit transfer (EBT) vendors until further notice.





The memo signed by Ronald Ward, the agency’s acting associate administrator, appears to be a precaution meant to buy time until the government can come to an agreement during the shutdown.





"We appreciate the partnership with States that administer this critical nutrition assistance program," Ward wrote. "We will continue to keep you apprised with information as we exercise due diligence in our oversight of the program."





David House