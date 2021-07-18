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Tania The Herbalist Thoughts On How Rockefeller Took Over The "Health Care" System
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123 views • July 18, 2021
Credit to Tania The Herbalist
John Rockefeller bribed his way to allopathic medicine, removing natural medicine, taking over the medical education system and monopolized "health care"
The Flexner Report of 1910 and Its Impact on Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Psychiatry in North America in the 20th Century:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543812/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yoxd1v7oGhg&;t=5s
John Rockefeller bribed his way to allopathic medicine, removing natural medicine, taking over the medical education system and monopolized "health care"
The Flexner Report of 1910 and Its Impact on Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Psychiatry in North America in the 20th Century:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543812/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yoxd1v7oGhg&;t=5s
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