InfoWars - Top Medical Lab Microbiologist Blows the Whistle - Shows the Receipts Conclusively that the COVID Vaccine Was Purposely Contaminated With SV40 Cancer Virus - 8-15-2023
Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://therealdrjudy.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose Alpha-gal and other toxic ingredients used in vaccines to poison the population.

There is a huge amount of information in this interview. Dr. Judy "lets 'er rip"... she knows she is speaking to an educated and savvy audience and her delivery of facts and events is at blinding speed... which proves to me she absolutely knows her stuff. Gotta Love and pray for this FEARLESS lady... ~JT

infowars alex jonesdr judysv-40biolabsdr judy mikovitaalpha-galno shots ever

