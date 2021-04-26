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Vaccine Recipients Are Not Seeing Patient Information Leaflet AND NHS Treatment is Being Denied
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30 views • April 26, 2021
Vaccine Recipients Are Not Seeing Patient Information Leaflet AND NHS Treatment is Being Denied.
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That Vaccine Recipients Are Not Seeing Patient Information Leaflet.
ALSO
UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That NHS Treatment Being Denied Based Upon Rules and Policy (Not Law) The NHS is simply not performing as a care system anymore.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That Vaccine Recipients Are Not Seeing Patient Information Leaflet.
ALSO
UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That NHS Treatment Being Denied Based Upon Rules and Policy (Not Law) The NHS is simply not performing as a care system anymore.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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