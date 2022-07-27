7-27-2022 Like throwing spaghetti at a wall to see what sticks, the globalists are failing

Episode 79





MSM assets are bouncing between agendas so fast our heads are spinning. While we see the globalists descending into other countries, we are still holding firm here in the US, but we see what they are doing. None of this is by accident, but it's cool to watch them scrambling for failed attempt to failed attempt.





Watch the Monkey Werx video about the DC outbound flights here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NmxHXOkCGICN/