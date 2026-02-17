BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CRIMINAL KENTUCKY CULT MEMBER ATTACKS A MAN FOR "NOT MINDING HIM" LIKE A DOG
America at War
America at War
154 followers
0
68 views • 3 days ago

Americans = "Trained Monkeys"

This criminal in a clown suit could NOT hold down a job at Sonic!


If you believe that I'm wrong about this criminal wanting this man to "mind him like a dog" let me point out a few thing to you.


First he wants his driver's license, it takes a minute, but HE GETS THE DRIVERS LICENSE


But that's not really what he wanted, he wants the man to "mind him." So now it's "Get out of the car." Again it takes a minute, man gets out of the car.


And just like before, that is NOT really what he wanted! Now it's "Get down on the ground" like a DOG!


Say whatever you like, but this man was attacked because he refuse to play pet monkey to a criminal scumbag who is a member of a Satanic CULT


But he is given a badge, a gun, a taser, and immunity from prosecution

for any and ALL of his CRIMES committed against his fellow man!


That is f*cking INSANE


This is another example of #Criminals with badges DOING HARM TO ANOTHER MAN, an actual #Crime!


You may not know this, but NATURAL LAW stands above the BS "Maritime Admiralty Law" practiced in American phony Courts .


This is man in a clown suit ACTUALLY COMMITTING A CRIME AGAINST ANOTHER MAN! It is about time for Americans to stop the insanity, to stop "consenting" to being RULED OVER LIKE DOGS by these actual criminals.


This man was violently assaulted because he refused to "Mind like a dog."


There is no rational MAN under the sun who believes that "having a loud automobile" justifies being violently assaulted, shackled and caged like an animal!


But it happens every day! This man's "Crime" which is not a crime at all, was he refused to "Sit, roll over, etc..." like a DOG!


Americans have become the trained monkeys of Police, and it's shameful.


ALL of these actual criminals, like this pig, should die in prison for their ACTUAL CRIMES AGAINST ACTUAL MEN.


These Parasites do not even enforce "law" they enforce "Statutes and Codes" under Maritime Admiralty Law. Police are POLICY ENFORCERS of the corporation of the United States Inc.


And they have NO #Jurisdiction over you without YOUR CONSENT, or in the case of these criminals, if they can deceive you into unknowingly consenting via entering some kind of contract with them, like voting or getting a "driver's license" or social security


Every American needs to rescind all contracts with these criminals

But more importantly, they need to STOP THEM from performing acts of #Terrorism against Americans based on "consent" that was given UNKNOWINGLY


HOW exactly can you "consent" to something you do not know exists???

EVERYONE needs to subscribe to "Burn the Corporate Fiction" on YouTube


I'd also recommend "Power Inherent in the People" and "EternallyAware" "Justinian Deception" is another good one demonstrating how GRAMMAR has been used as a weapon to enslave you


Original video:

WTF!! Captain Ego Deploys Taser Near Active Gas Pumps!

https://youtu.be/J0zt-5alkSw

Keywords
trumppoliticseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
