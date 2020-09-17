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Mark Passio - The Sacred Gift Of Anger
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30 views • September 17, 2020
In this presentation, originally delivered at Anarchadelphia 2019, Mark Passio explores the human emotion of anger in direct relationship to human Freedom. Mark describes the two main types of Anger, clearly distinguishing Righteous Indignation as a Sacred Gift that is sorely lacking in human society. Mark explains how Social Engineering has been used to purge the positive form of anger from human society, paving the way for totalitarian forms of Government to reign unchallenged. Mark explains how the positive aspect of the emotion of anger can be used as a fuel for Right Action, when it is channeled and directed toward morally correct goals. After viewing this thought-provoking presentation, you will never again see the so-called “negative” emotion of anger in the same way.
The Sacred Gift Of Anger Presentation Slides (Zip Archive, 99.7 MB):
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/slides/Sacred-Gift-Of-Anger-Slides.zip
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
The Sacred Gift Of Anger Presentation Slides (Zip Archive, 99.7 MB):
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/slides/Sacred-Gift-Of-Anger-Slides.zip
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
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