We found the Israeli soldiers SECRETLY being trained by Britain

Israeli army officers have been allowed to study at a British military academy in central London throughout the Gaza genocide, Declassified can reveal.

At least two Israeli colonels have attended the prestigious Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) since 2023.

One of the soldiers, thought to be Elad Edri, only graduated a fortnight ago.

Another officer, Yeftah Norkin, completed the course in July 2024 and almost immediately led the army’s “Bang” division in Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.

Norkin, who comes from an influential military family, commanded a patrol company in Operation Cast Lead, Israel’s 2008-9 war in Gaza which killed hundreds of children.

‘Rising stars’

Established in 1927 as the Imperial Defence College, the RCDS in Belgravia is one of Britain’s most eminent military academies.

From its elegant Georgian building ringed by embassies, the college organises training for “rising stars” among the officer class from the UK and abroad.

While Sandhurst teaches junior army officers, the RCDS mentors mid-ranking troops who have ambitions to climb the chain of command, awarding them a post-graduate certificate in international security studies.

The college describes itself as “a world-renowned institution committed to developing strategic thinkers… who have the potential to reach the highest ranks”.

RCDS alumni include Major General Hidai Zilberman, the former IDF spokesperson and now Israeli defence attaché to the US, and General Harel Knfao, who served as Chief of Staff of Israel’s Southern Command.

Declassified UK

