BANNED ON YT: President Trump's Interview with FULL SEND

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“Youtube has DELETED our trump episode that over 5M views in 24 hours,” Kyle, of the Nelk Boys tweeted.
President Trump talks about many topics for the first time as well as providing more insight for several other topics - the war and civil war in Ukraine, COVID, China, Obama, Clintons, Bidens, WWIII, Putin, Joe Rogan...