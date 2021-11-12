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National Review Against Donald Trump - Rebutted!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3187/national-review-against-donald-trump-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3187-national-review-against-donald-trump-rebutted

National Review contributors recently joined together in criticizing Donald Trump and his candidacy for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux responds to David Boaz's contribution to the National Review's "Conservatives Against Trump." David Boaz is the executive vice president of the Cato Institute and the author of The Libertarian Mind.

“A lot of Americans think it would be better to have a businessman than a politician as president, and I sympathize with them. Alas, the only businessmen crazy enough to run for president seem to be, well, crazy. At least Ross Perot kept his craziness confined mostly to private matters, such as the looming disruption of his daughter’s wedding. Donald Trump puts it front and center….”

Conservatives against Trump
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/430126/donald-trump-conservatives-oppose-nomination

Immigrant Voting Patterns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6NYP9qmjfU

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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