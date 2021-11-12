© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
National Review Against Donald Trump - Rebutted!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 12, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3187/national-review-against-donald-trump-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3187-national-review-against-donald-trump-rebutted
National Review contributors recently joined together in criticizing Donald Trump and his candidacy for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux responds to David Boaz's contribution to the National Review's "Conservatives Against Trump." David Boaz is the executive vice president of the Cato Institute and the author of The Libertarian Mind.
“A lot of Americans think it would be better to have a businessman than a politician as president, and I sympathize with them. Alas, the only businessmen crazy enough to run for president seem to be, well, crazy. At least Ross Perot kept his craziness confined mostly to private matters, such as the looming disruption of his daughter’s wedding. Donald Trump puts it front and center….”
Conservatives against Trump
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/430126/donald-trump-conservatives-oppose-nomination
Immigrant Voting Patterns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6NYP9qmjfU
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3187-national-review-against-donald-trump-rebutted
National Review contributors recently joined together in criticizing Donald Trump and his candidacy for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux responds to David Boaz's contribution to the National Review's "Conservatives Against Trump." David Boaz is the executive vice president of the Cato Institute and the author of The Libertarian Mind.
“A lot of Americans think it would be better to have a businessman than a politician as president, and I sympathize with them. Alas, the only businessmen crazy enough to run for president seem to be, well, crazy. At least Ross Perot kept his craziness confined mostly to private matters, such as the looming disruption of his daughter’s wedding. Donald Trump puts it front and center….”
Conservatives against Trump
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/430126/donald-trump-conservatives-oppose-nomination
Immigrant Voting Patterns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6NYP9qmjfU
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.