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THEY ARE RIGHT NOW PREPARING POST-RAPTURE
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101 views • May 15, 2021
https://rumble.com/vh373n-they-are-right-now-preparing-post-rapture.html?mref=b0bw1&;mc=c1c8v
ALIEN THEORISTS AND THE NEW AGE MOVEMENT ARE RIGHT NOW PREPARING POST-RAPTURE DECEPTION THAT UFOS CAUSED THE WORLDWIDE DISAPPEARANCE.
And so begins the deception of explaining what has happened when millions of people are suddenly caught up in the rapture. It will be a well prepared narrative.
Because as we know the enemy has been preparing the reasons that will be given by distorting this event, not denying it. In fact some call the event that’s soon to occur on Earth their genuine absolute truth, and the rapture of the Bible will be the counterfeit explanation.
Isn’t that interesting? They’re not denying that the rapture is an event, or that it’s in the Bible, but they are creating a distorted explanation that’s coming directly from the enemy. New Age writers that “channel” information from beings in other dimensions have been writing about this coming event for many years. Of course we know they are channeling literally what the Bible calls “doctrines of demons”, but to them they have messages they feel need to be relayed to the world.
ALIEN THEORISTS AND THE NEW AGE MOVEMENT ARE RIGHT NOW PREPARING POST-RAPTURE DECEPTION THAT UFOS CAUSED THE WORLDWIDE DISAPPEARANCE.
And so begins the deception of explaining what has happened when millions of people are suddenly caught up in the rapture. It will be a well prepared narrative.
Because as we know the enemy has been preparing the reasons that will be given by distorting this event, not denying it. In fact some call the event that’s soon to occur on Earth their genuine absolute truth, and the rapture of the Bible will be the counterfeit explanation.
Isn’t that interesting? They’re not denying that the rapture is an event, or that it’s in the Bible, but they are creating a distorted explanation that’s coming directly from the enemy. New Age writers that “channel” information from beings in other dimensions have been writing about this coming event for many years. Of course we know they are channeling literally what the Bible calls “doctrines of demons”, but to them they have messages they feel need to be relayed to the world.
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