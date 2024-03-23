Create New Account
Ukraine's Top Generals and High-Ranking NATO Officers Disappeared After The Russian Strike On KYIV
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the Aerospace Forces, using high-precision long-range missiles, including 'Kinzhal' hypersonic missiles, began to inflict massive strikes on the places of the deployment of personnel of foreign mercenaries, strategically important military facilities and decision-making centers throughout Ukraine. On the night of March 22, Russia continued to launch massive missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. This time, Russian missiles destroyed numerous objects of the strategically important energy infrastructure.................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

