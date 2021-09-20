© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lies Our Refuge
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 20, 2021
Scripture tells us that there is spiritual wickedness in high places. We have all been witness to the blatant in your face lies of this Administration. We have seen how that in a few short months they have brought this country down. This current Administration in my opinion is being used by satan the dragon to fulfill his plans for the future.
"WATCH THIS SHORT VIDEO"!!
"WATCH THIS SHORT VIDEO"!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.