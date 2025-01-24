Using CDC data to justify vaccines? Show me the data! We have patented botanical cures!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Amelia: Miss Judy, in the first clip, they talked about AI for cancer diagnosis, which they said will allow them to roll out more vaccinations and more quickly. Do you think their overarching goal is to get you diagnosed so that they can get you vaccinated? I would like to know your thoughts on that.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, that has been their goal since 19... let's see. When did I enter the National Cancer Institute: June 10, 1980 but as I said before, AI didn't discover those cures. And David Martin in Plandemic Indoctornation shows you the functional forgery of all of our patents, which, oh, by the way, we cured AIDS and cancer in every single one of those bioweapons with natural products. The company is called Genyous Omnitüra. We prevented that, did decade of safety trials for everything from autism to the various cancers. So yes, they want you to go give up your data. Please, don't do it. Don't get another test. Don't give up your data to their system. You don't have a portal to the world. You have God-given immune system and sovereignty that you are giving up when you give them your data and teach them how to experiment on you, to kill you. We have an immune system that cures. It's called immune therapy. Immunization is not vaccination. And yeah, we did that with mRNA of every kind. The last time I presented those cures were in an AACR meeting in 2015 on mRNA with Genyous Omnitüra, we'll post that poster.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/22/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6ccdfs-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-did-say-using-tools-that-sam-altman-is-providing.html

Aneustat Poster AACR Genyous conference 2015: https://tinyurl.com/AneustatPoster2015AACRGenyous

Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com

Genyous Patent WO2012061790A1 - Combination therapy for prostate cancer using botanical composition…: https://tinyurl.com/GenyousPatentProstateCancer