As if they were bitten by a snake --- or by the serpent?

Many sudden deaths - unprecedented before the covid shots - are very strange. The jabbed victim spins around himself, sometimes seems to be scared by an invisible (for us) threat. Then he stiffens and dies in seizure. The authorities, which have spoken up for mass vaccination should at least recognize that they have misled humanity into a horrific disaster.