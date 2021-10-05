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PREPARING FOR CRISIS AND ASHKENAZI JEWS, GLOBALISTS AND COVID SCIENCE W/ DR. KEVIN MCCAIRN
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309 views • October 05, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Updated 9-17-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country guaranteed.

First I discuss preparing for crisis now and what are some of the specific things you need to do. I also share with you new intel I received on the banks and on C60 illegitimate studies. I then air a portion of my interview with neurologist Dr. Kevin McCairn. We discuss the globalists and how the COVID science itself may actually implicate them directly in the biggest crimes against humanity that we have ever experienced. You can see more of Dr. Kevin McCairn's work at https://www.mccairndojo.com/

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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foodvaccineglobalistsjewscontrolmediagoldmedicalsilvercrisisbankingfaucinutritional supplementssarah westallpreparingaccountsinjectionashkenazi jewskill shotbusiness game changers radio
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