Beverli Rhodes - Earth's multiple ET bases
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
262 followers
1
49 views • 21 hours ago

Beverli Rhodes is a '20 and Back' and '7-7 London Bombing' survivor. She has immense knowledge of the scenario of the  SSP-ET bases in earth and off world. Bases in the UK, and so on.

Here, we chat about Sophia Green who came forward for as a Bases One witness, in 2020-2021, and mentioned the baby farms of southern Africa.  Beverli knows where those baby farms are.

She further chats about the layout and order, by level of the earths profusion of 'DUMBS', almost right down to the earth's core.

All her interviews can be found on basestv.com

Keywords
etsspbasesdumbsbaby farms
