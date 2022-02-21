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The Latest on the Ottawa Police State (2.21.22)
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170 views • February 21, 2022
The Latest on the Ottawa Police State (2.21.22)
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Breakdown!! Reporter Shot by Ottawa Police Point Blank !!
2-20-22
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://www.bitchute.com/video/le3rrQX8f8RD/
Trudeau Deploys Globalist Military Police Force Against Peaceful Freedom Protest Feb 9, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://odysee.com/@greatawakening:c/trudeau-police:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Trudeau Deploys Globalist Military Police Force Against Peaceful Freedom Protest
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Trudeau’s Emergency False Flag To Crush The Canadian People
Feb 15, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=620c1b13f8b550051cb0bde1
https://odysee.com/@greatawakening:c/trudeau-falseflag:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity https://youtu.be/lYJrAnAv7Xg
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
Breakdown!! Reporter Shot by Ottawa Police Point Blank !!
2-20-22
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://www.bitchute.com/video/le3rrQX8f8RD/
Trudeau Deploys Globalist Military Police Force Against Peaceful Freedom Protest Feb 9, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
https://odysee.com/@greatawakening:c/trudeau-police:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Trudeau Deploys Globalist Military Police Force Against Peaceful Freedom Protest
Please Subscribe, Like and Share The World!
Trudeau’s Emergency False Flag To Crush The Canadian People
Feb 15, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=620c1b13f8b550051cb0bde1
https://odysee.com/@greatawakening:c/trudeau-falseflag:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
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