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3/06/20 #SWAMPVIRUS2020: HRC Stealth Attack, CDC $2.2B, Global War #WWG1WGA
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115 views • March 07, 2020
You Are Free TV
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3/6: Today, we see HRC attacking POTUS for cutting funds from the CDC, who now gets $2.2B of our TP $ to create more bio-weapons to use in future pandemics and possibly a mandatory vaccine that could include an ID2020 chip...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://nationalfile.com/virginia-cou...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-0...
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020...
TruNews Godcast daily update on CV:
https://www.trunews.com/
https://www.unl.edu/virologycenter/bi...
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/...
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/statio...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured bio-w_rfare diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
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10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
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83.9K subscribers
3/6: Today, we see HRC attacking POTUS for cutting funds from the CDC, who now gets $2.2B of our TP $ to create more bio-weapons to use in future pandemics and possibly a mandatory vaccine that could include an ID2020 chip...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://nationalfile.com/virginia-cou...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-0...
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020...
TruNews Godcast daily update on CV:
https://www.trunews.com/
https://www.unl.edu/virologycenter/bi...
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/...
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/statio...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured bio-w_rfare diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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