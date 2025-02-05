Trump: US will "own" Gaza, level it and "create an economic development that will supply jobs."

Trump's says the U.S. will "own" Gaza, level it and "create an economic development that will supply jobs."

(For who?... Israeli Settlers? )

Trump stated that the U.S. may send its troops to Gaza if necessary.

He also announced the cancellation of the embargo imposed by the previous administration on arms supplies to Israel worth more than $1 billion.

Adding: Israel supports Trump's proposals regarding the future of Gaza, Netanyahu stated.

🐻 Of course he supports it. He came up with it.