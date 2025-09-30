Russian Army Marches Forward On All Directions

The Russian military continues to make gains in all directions from Kharkiv to Zaporizhzhia as of September 30, with Kiev’s forces struggling to hold onto their defensive lines.

In Kharkiv, Russian troops have already taken over more than half of Kupyansk, reaching the center of the city after penetrating Ukrainian defenses on its western outskirts. To the south, the troops are approaching Krasny Liman from two directions. To the north of the city, Shandryholove was captured, and to the east Zarichne was fully secured.

Further south in Donetsk, the situation of Kiev’s forces is even worse. Russian troops are battling Kiev’s forces in the eastern and northern parts of Yampil. Ukraine seems destined to lose control over the settlement that overlooks the main supply route linking Krasny Liman with Seversk very soon.

Russian troops are also advancing towards Dronivka, increasing pressure on Kiev’s forces in Seversk itself. The city is also facing a new attack from the direction of Vyimka to the south.

Meanwhile near Kostiantynivka, Kiev’s forces continue to lose ground. Russian troops have cleared almost all the territories to the south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir.

In the Dobropillya salient, Russian troops solidified their control over Nove Shakhove and Nykanorivka after repelling multiple Ukrainian counterattacks. To the south in Pokrovsk, the troops are slowly expanding their control in Myrnohrad. Gains were also reported between Kotlyne and Udachne to the west of the city.

The advance of the Russian military has been even going faster in Dnepropetrovsk, with troops reaching Verbove. In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops are intensifying their operations between Novoivanivka and Olgivske.

The situation of Kiev’s forces is not expected to improve in any direction any time soon. Ukraine seems incapable of organizing effective counterattacks, with the shortage of manpower standing out as the main hurdle.

To make up for this, Kiev will likely step up its so-called “deep strikes” on Russian territories. This will not, however, change the situation on the battlefield.

https://southfront.press/russian-army-marches-forward-on-all-directions/