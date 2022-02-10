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Looks Like We’ve Got Us a Convoy…Canadian Truckers Rule!
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181 views • February 10, 2022
Canadian truckers have launched a third blockade of the Canada-USA border. In addition to Ottawa and Coutts, the newest blockade started Thursday in Emerson Manitoba. Royal Canadian Mounted Police are deploying officers to the border to put down the revolt against Justin Trudeau’s mandatory gene therapy vaccination mandate for Canadian truckers.
The Windsor blockade is severely impacting the flow of parts and supplies to American and Canadian factories. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins said the government will bring an end to what he called an illegal occupation. Mayor Dilkens said the truckers are trespassing and will be forcibly removed if necessary.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/10/22
The Windsor blockade is severely impacting the flow of parts and supplies to American and Canadian factories. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins said the government will bring an end to what he called an illegal occupation. Mayor Dilkens said the truckers are trespassing and will be forcibly removed if necessary.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/10/22
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