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Special thank you to both teams.
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8 views • July 04, 2020
This is short video in reguards to freedom of speech towards gab.com wishing them a happy 4th and and I just want to put out a special thank you to Brighton.com for allowing me to post videos here and also for allowing us to all have and entitled to freedom of speech. I can't post q video over at gab.com directly because the file was too big so I'm uploading here but lifting up Brighton because their awesome end giving me that opportunity to do so. Also Brighton is not greedy and Brighteon believes in freedom of speech and Brighteonn are also good examples of how social media websites should be.
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