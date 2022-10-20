Tech Layoffs Aren't Coming, They Are Here! - Ep. 01

In this first episode of the World Dorkonomic Forum Podcast, Dunce Schwab breaks down the ongoing success of the rollout of Agenda 2030. He revels in the number of lives that he has negatively impacted and feeds off of their misery live, while discussing other events of the day.
