Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tech Layoffs Aren't Coming, They Are Here! - Ep. 01
142 views
channel image
World Dorkonomic Forum
Published a month ago |

In this first episode of the World Dorkonomic Forum Podcast, Dunce Schwab breaks down the ongoing success of the rollout of Agenda 2030. He revels in the number of lives that he has negatively impacted and feeds off of their misery live, while discussing other events of the day.

Keywords
current eventspoliticseconomicstechit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket