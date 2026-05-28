The Spiritual Battle Behind Compliance And Courage | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Why the fight for freedom begins with the courage to reject fear and compromise.

David Morgan interviews Pastor Artur Pawlowski about compliance, courage, faith, and resistance to state authority. Pawlowski argues that most people comply with authority because of fear, comfort, mortgages, family obligations, social pressure, and the desire to preserve security. He frames the issue not mainly as psychological, but spiritual, saying people often trade truth, conscience, and obedience to God for temporary comfort. He repeatedly says Western society, churches, and institutions have become weak because prosperity made people complacent.

A major theme is the failure of churches and institutions during lockdowns and government restrictions. Pawlowski says many pastors and churches chose tax status, money, reputation, and public acceptance over truth. He argues that churches became “muzzled” by government dependence and fear of losing donors. He believes Canada showed how quickly a free society can move toward tyranny when churches and citizens refuse to resist. He also says the broader West has forgotten God, replacing biblical truth with comfort, entertainment, institutional corruption, and moral compromise.

Pawlowski describes the personal cost of his resistance, including loss of reputation, money, properties, friends, parishioners, political influence, and heavy legal battles. He says he does not regret confronting authorities, even though he dislikes watching clips of himself yelling at police, because he believes that moment awakened people and brought many to faith. Looking forward, he believes society is entering a season of preparation before another major test involving digital control, digital currency, and globalized systems. He does not give a firm timeline for end-times events, but says Christians should live ready every day, whether Christ returns soon or much later. He closes by directing people to StreetChurch.ca and his book, saying his ministry continues feeding the homeless, preaching, and fighting legal battles against the Canadian government.

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