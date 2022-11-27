Create New Account
CHRIS CORNELL - Singing, Led Zeppelin's Song - Thank You!!
106 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Sunday |

Chris Cornell - Singing Live, Led Zeppelin's Song - Thank You

Original Song Written by Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, Producer Jimmy Page, 1969.

During CC's 'Song Book' Tour in 2011. 

I'm sharing this from 'premise166' on YouTube.

Thank you, Chris Cornell. RIP!!!


thank youchris cornellled zeppelin

