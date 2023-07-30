Rebellion performed by Eric Genuis

Strake Jesuit College Prepatory
Oct 25, 2018
Award-winning composer and pianist Eric Genuis performs "Rebellion" live with accompanying musicians at Strake Jesuit on October 18, 2018.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUNmlBASRH4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.