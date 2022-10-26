Two Chinese Spies Have Been Charged Over Trying To Obstruct the US Justice Department’s Investigation Into a Chinese Telecommunications Company

https://gnews.org/articles/491322
Summary：10/24/2022 Sky News: Two alleged Chinese spies have been charged over trying to obstruct the US Justice Department's investigation into a Chinese telecommunications company. The spies, Guochun He and Zheng Wang reportedly bribed an American law enforcement official with cash and jewelry in exchange for information about evidence that would be submitted in the investigation.
