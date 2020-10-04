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60 Minutes exclusive: Joe Biden's accuser Tara Reade speaks out about her alleged sexual assault
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28 views • October 04, 2020
I've covered stories of other women who say they've been sexually harassed or inappropriately touched by powerful men, including those who testified against Harvey Weinstein during his trial in New York. Let's be clear: Mr Biden is not facing any criminal charges. But there seems to be a common pattern in the perception of these cases that I take issue with:
Why is it, that in the courtroom, an accused is innocent until proven guilty and yet an accuser is lying until proven otherwise?
FULL STORY
https://9now.nine.com.au/60-minutes/joe-biden-accuser-tara-reade-exclusive-interview-60-minutes/52c756a4-161c-4ed0-b445-3037438a9fe7?fbclid=IwAR2hcBQ-Cn8j1AzcsGWNRhSX8SP9op3QTEMV5vM0IzKAsw4H2C7Rs_Exem0
Why is it, that in the courtroom, an accused is innocent until proven guilty and yet an accuser is lying until proven otherwise?
FULL STORY
https://9now.nine.com.au/60-minutes/joe-biden-accuser-tara-reade-exclusive-interview-60-minutes/52c756a4-161c-4ed0-b445-3037438a9fe7?fbclid=IwAR2hcBQ-Cn8j1AzcsGWNRhSX8SP9op3QTEMV5vM0IzKAsw4H2C7Rs_Exem0
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