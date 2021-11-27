THE HIGHWIRE | VACCINE EXPERT WARNS OF COVID VACCINATION CATASTROPHE

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DrsViewsOnVaccines
November 18, 2021
In an historic interview for The HighWire, host Del Bigtree sits down with Vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM, to hear Geert’s dire warning about mass COVID vaccination of children and the catastrophe which may follow.