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Reality Check by Alan Watt
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44 views • December 01, 2021
Alan Watt was a brilliant man who passed away in 3/21. He describes in detail the history of the global elite and it's intergenerational nature. We are going through a major awakening that validates all of what he described.
Here is an archive of is recordings: https://alanwattarchive.com/audio-stream/
Here is an archive of is recordings: https://alanwattarchive.com/audio-stream/
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