Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catholic Manhood Discussions - Topic: Manhood
channel image
cmcsmen
7 Subscribers
3 views
Published 20 hours ago

Facilitator: Chicago Deacon Alfred Coleman.

Manhood Monday Discussions is a new monthly series that aims to help men across the Archdiocese of Chicago to grow in their holiness towards -- 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. Each discussion will be on a different topic, and you're invited to participate from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you are.. 

 
Together we can share our thoughts or just listen, and encourage and support each other as Catholic men. There may be no right answer, because we are all at different levels of spirituality. But we'll help you to connect the dots or confirm your thoughts along your spiritual journey as a holy and Catholic man.


Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligioncatholicmanhoodfrank-j-casellaalfred-coleman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket