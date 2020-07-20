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YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THE NEWS ADMITTED ABOUT VACCINES BACK IN 1971 - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
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67 views • July 20, 2020
Back in 1971, they just admitted vaccines were ineffective and even that some had cancer viruses in them… right on the nightly news. This video proves three things beyond any doubts: vaccinations are not safe; governments have ALWAYS known this fact; and mainstream media news actually use to do some investigative reporting and at least some Truth telling before they were all purchased by the Zionists and run by the CIA as propaganda and disinformation machines. At one time, many decades ago, there was some truth on the news, but those days are LONG GONE. Mainstream Media is nothing but lies now. THERE IS NO TRUTH TO BE FOUND ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS ANYMORE!!!
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Aaron and Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Aaron and Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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