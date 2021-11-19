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AMERICA: THE UNFILTERED REALITY: THE RISE OF COMMUNISM IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
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60 views • November 19, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpg27v-america-the-unfiltered-reality-the-rise-of-communism-in-the-united-states-o.html
Something very dark is happening to America. More and more people are turning against the values and traditions that made this country so successful in the first place. We’re becoming like the Soviet Union or Maoist China, and not simply because more and more of our leaders seem to be literal communists. We’re seeing Christianity disappear from public life, replaced by nihilism, hedonism, and Satanism.
Connie Thach joins us.
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Something very dark is happening to America. More and more people are turning against the values and traditions that made this country so successful in the first place. We’re becoming like the Soviet Union or Maoist China, and not simply because more and more of our leaders seem to be literal communists. We’re seeing Christianity disappear from public life, replaced by nihilism, hedonism, and Satanism.
Connie Thach joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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