Join host, Jessica Knock with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Malcolm David. Part 3

Jesse shares from 2 Baruch 44 & 45: “The Reward of the Elect.”AND: Preservation of the scrolls was very important during a period of sectarian in-fighting and civil war between the Herodian rulers, the Pharisees, Sadducees and Zadokite/Essenes.
What was the outcome ?
What happened to the lost 70 books ?
Why is Khirbet Qumran so important to our search for truth ?
Where is the real Damascus ?
Why has history been censored ?
Are we still be misled by Rome today in a strong delusion ?”
For a copy of Malcome Davids Power Point presentations: email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.