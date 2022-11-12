Join host, Jessica Knock with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Malcolm David. Part 3

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Jesse shares from 2 Baruch 44 & 45: “The Reward of the Elect.”AND: Preservation of the scrolls was very important during a period of sectarian in-fighting and civil war between the Herodian rulers, the Pharisees, Sadducees and Zadokite/Essenes.
What was the outcome ?
What happened to the lost 70 books ?
Why is Khirbet Qumran so important to our search for truth ?
Where is the real Damascus ?
Why has history been censored ?
Are we still be misled by Rome today in a strong delusion ?”
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