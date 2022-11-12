Create New Account
Join host, Jessica Knock with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Malcolm David. Part 3
Published 17 days ago

Jesse shares from 2 Baruch 44 & 45: “The Reward of the Elect.”AND: Preservation of the scrolls was very important during a period of sectarian in-fighting and civil war between the Herodian rulers, the Pharisees, Sadducees and Zadokite/Essenes.

What was the outcome ?

What happened to the lost 70 books ?

Why is Khirbet Qumran so important to our search for truth ?

Where is the real Damascus ?

Why has history been censored ?

Are we still be misled by Rome today in a strong delusion ?”


For a copy of Malcome Davids Power Point presentations: email [email protected]

