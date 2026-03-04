Riccardo Brun del Re Presentation at Finnigans in Pembroke, March 2nd, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
P.h.d. Physicist Riccardo Brun del Re spoke on Monday, March 2nd in Pembroke Ontario on the Junk science, Spiritual aspects and where to head next in the ongoing deception that is our current reality. This video starts where Riccardo shifted to his latest presentation. Before this point was a review of what we came through during covid. Unfortunately my camera ran out of batteries before the end of his speech. About 5 minutes were not included. Sorry about that. Thanks to everyone who came out to this event and for those who weren't able to attend here it is.