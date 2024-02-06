Create New Account
THE MERKAVA 3B THE ONE THAT IS PERISHING FAST IN GAZA - WHAT'S NEXT?
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
38 views
Published 14 hours ago

We take a last look at the Merkava 3B the most produced and the most destroyed tank of the conflict to date. Less drones..more standard techniques are taking out a lot of these right now. If things escalate where will the replacements come from?? We take the gun out for some combat in town! Two city matches show how fast modern urban warfare can burn through tanks.

Keywords
technologygazagamingtankswarthunderpanzer

