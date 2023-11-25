For the Motherland! For the Airborne Troops!
Russian Defence Ministry shows Orlan-10 UAVs and 152-mm Msta-B Howitzers of Tula-based paratroopers in action in Artyomovsk directionOrlan-10 UAV crew detected one ammunition depot and one command and observation post of the AFU.
After receiving data from aerial reconnaissance, the artillery paratroopers took up a firing position and prepared the Msta-B howitzer for combat use.
As a result of the cohesion work, the detected targets were destroyed.
