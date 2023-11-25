Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Defence Ministry shows Orlan-10 UAVs and 152-mm Msta-B Howitzers of Tula-based paratroopers in action in Artyomovsk direction
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
75 views
Published 18 hours ago

For the Motherland! For the Airborne Troops!

Russian Defence Ministry shows Orlan-10 UAVs and 152-mm Msta-B Howitzers of Tula-based paratroopers in action in Artyomovsk directionOrlan-10 UAV crew detected one ammunition depot and one command and observation post of the AFU.

After receiving data from aerial reconnaissance, the artillery paratroopers took up a firing position and prepared the Msta-B howitzer for combat use.

As a result of the cohesion work, the detected targets were destroyed.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket