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Who Do You Think Was The Most Bombed Nation On Earth, Over 900 Nuke Explosions, Shocking Report
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30 views • January 17, 2022
Who Do You Think Was The Most Bombed Nation On Earth, Over 900 Nuke Explosions, Shocking Report
My objective for the video is not for spreading nuke fear, but rather how the genocidal history of the USA is all about. Most important the current genocide of the Covid fiasco. The history of lies, deceit, corruption, and fascism in politics.
Allegations that the US intended to commit genocide. The leader of the indigenous Shoshone Nation tells RT that nuclear tests were deliberately carried out on land belonging to Native Americans with dire consequences on people's health.
RT News - January 15 2022 (12:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/546134-rtnews-january-15-12msk/
After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us’ - Ian Zabarte
https://rumble.com/vs6z4p-after-900-nuclear-tests-on-our-land-us-wants-to-ethnically-cleanse-us-ian-z.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
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dr Meno on FACEBOOK
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
My objective for the video is not for spreading nuke fear, but rather how the genocidal history of the USA is all about. Most important the current genocide of the Covid fiasco. The history of lies, deceit, corruption, and fascism in politics.
Allegations that the US intended to commit genocide. The leader of the indigenous Shoshone Nation tells RT that nuclear tests were deliberately carried out on land belonging to Native Americans with dire consequences on people's health.
RT News - January 15 2022 (12:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/546134-rtnews-january-15-12msk/
After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us’ - Ian Zabarte
https://rumble.com/vs6z4p-after-900-nuclear-tests-on-our-land-us-wants-to-ethnically-cleanse-us-ian-z.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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