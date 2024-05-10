Create New Account
Al-Qassam Getting Busy Defending Rafah from Invading Tyrants
CreeperStatus
25 Subscribers
59 views
Published 14 hours ago

Al-Qassam Getting Busy Defending Rafah from Invading Tyrants


Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades mujahideen targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Taqaddum axis, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. 2024/05/10


