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Lisa Haven: CDC Throws Its Hat In With “Covid’s Just a Bad Flu” Estimates MUCH LOWER Fatality Rate!! (MIRRORED)
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Lisa Haven: CDC Throws Its Hat In With “Covid’s Just a Bad Flu” Estimates MUCH LOWER Fatality Rate!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Lisa Haven at:-
https://youtu.be/nSWLTbmQnGM

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For More Information See:
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https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387

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Education
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deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy