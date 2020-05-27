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Lisa Haven: CDC Throws Its Hat In With “Covid’s Just a Bad Flu” Estimates MUCH LOWER Fatality Rate!! (MIRRORED)
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47 views • May 27, 2020
Lisa Haven: CDC Throws Its Hat In With “Covid’s Just a Bad Flu” Estimates MUCH LOWER Fatality Rate!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Lisa Haven at:-
https://youtu.be/nSWLTbmQnGM
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For More Information See:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel Lisa Haven at:-
https://youtu.be/nSWLTbmQnGM
Get the Purest C60 / ESS60 Direct From the Lab - Delivered To YOU!
http://www.oliveoil60.com
Click Here to experience the magical wonders of ESS60 ^^
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 1ST YEAR FOR $5.99 A MONTH OR $60 FOR FIRST YEAR USE CODE: BANNED)
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
GET THE TEA: https://getthetea.com/
(FREE SHIPPING USE CODE: Lisa)
Health Matters Now Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/healthmattersnow
SIGN UP WITH VIRTUAL-SHIELD: http://www.hidewithlisa.com
GET FOOD STORAGE: http://www.PrepareWithLisa.com
($100 OFF 4 WEEK FOOD KIT)
Or Call My Patriot-Supply at 1-888-204-0144
GET BIO TRUST: http://www.healthwithlisa.com
MY FAV TRUSTED SOURCE FOR COLLAGEN!
Subscribe to My Website at:
http://lisahaven.news/
Find Me On Social Media:
Parler- https://parler.com/profile/LisaHaven/posts
Twitter- https://twitter.com/Lisa_Haven
For More Information See:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Category
Education
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